A Peaceful, Pleasant Memorial Day Awaits Us

A dry westerly flow continues over the State, bringing more mild temperatures and very little moisture. For us that will mean temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

If you're going to be out and about for early morning outdoor Memorial Day ceremonies, wear a light jacket. Temperatures start out in the upper 40s, but will warm up into the upper 60s by midday.

If you're planning on a midday hike in the mountains, take along water and wear sunscreen. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s for most mountain locations.

Most of us will wind down to a back yard barbecue during the early afternoon. We expect an increase in clouds after 3 pm and a passing shower around 4 pm, a fine end to a wonderful day.

Tuesday and Wednesday may feature a few heavy afternoon thunderstorms, especially over the Eastern Plains Northeast of Calhan. The rest of the week looks warm and dry with high temperatures in the 80s.