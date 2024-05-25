Pueblo Parks and Recreation honor FBI agent killed in the line of duty with park dedication

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pueblo Parks and Recreation are hosting a dedication today to honor Laura Schwartzenberger of Laura’s Park.

Schwartzenberger was born and raised in Pueblo and worked as a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent for 16 years.

Her time was cut short after being killed in the line of duty while serving a search warrant in Florida in 2021.

Previously 'Starlite Park', a proposal was created to rename the park in Schwartzenberger’s honor.

“Laura was a well-loved member of our community and her service to our country as an FBI agent will always be remembered in the neighborhood park, she grew up playing in as a child. Now this space can continue wonderful memories for other children and community members of Pueblo in Laura’s honor.” Director of Pueblo Parks and Recreation Steven Meier

Family, friends, coworkers, and the Pueblo community are welcomed to join Pueblo Parks and Recreation for the dedication today from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The ceremony will be held at Laura’s Park, formerly Starlite Park, located at Surfwood Lane and Starlite Drive in Pueblo, Colorado.

Food and games will be provided as well as a Presentation of Colors by a joint Honor Guard, a proclamation read by Pueblo City Council President Mark Aliff, introduction of Laura's family, FBI presentation, and blessing/ribbon cutting of the park.