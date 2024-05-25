Falcon vs Holy Family
Falcon lost an 11-6 showdown with Holy Family on Saturday.
However, the Falcons have just one loss in the state, double-elimination tournament.
They will face the winner of Pueblo County and Golden in the state semifinal.
