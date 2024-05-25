Skip to Content
News

Falcon vs Holy Family

By
New
Published 10:58 PM

Falcon lost an 11-6 showdown with Holy Family on Saturday.

However, the Falcons have just one loss in the state, double-elimination tournament.

They will face the winner of Pueblo County and Golden in the state semifinal.

Article Topic Follows: News
Colorado
Colorado Springs
local news

Danny Mata

Danny Mata is a sports anchor/reporter for KRDO. Learn more about Danny here.

