Cabral scores twice, rallies Rapids to 3-3 draw with Minnesota United

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Kévin Cabral scored two goals for Colorado, including the equalizer in the 71st minute, and the Rapids rallied from two goals down to earn a 3-3 draw, offsetting a two-goal effort from Minnesota United’s Sang-Bin Jeong. Minnesota United (7-2-4) has used a 4-0-2 run to climb into second place in the Western Conference, four points behind front-running Real Salt Lake. Jeong staked Minnesota United to a 1-0 lead in the 8th minute with an assist from Robin Lod. Cabral pulled Colorado (6-5-4) even when he took passes from Omir Fernández and Rafael Navarro and scored in the 18th minute.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.