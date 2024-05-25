Bryce Harper hits a 3-run homer in Phillies’ 9th-inning rally to beat Rockies 8-4

DENVER (AP) — Bryce Harper hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia’s six-run ninth inning and the Phillies rallied past the Colorado Rockies 8-4 for their seventh win in eight games. Trailing 3-2 in the ninth, the Phillies broke through to snap the Rockies’ five-game home winning streak. Garrett Stubbs’ RBI single put the Phillies in front 4-3. Harper later drove John Curtiss’ pitch over the left field fence for his 13th home run of the season. Nick Castellanos’ RBI single capped Philadelphia’s outburst. José Ruiz got the win, working a scoreless inning in relief.

