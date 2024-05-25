Skip to Content
Beautiful Memorial Day Weather to Continue

today at 6:04 PM
We expect lots of sunshine to stick around across most of the state on Sunday, with slightly cooler temperatures and less gusty winds.

A weak weather system over Northern Colorado will drift down during the early morning hours cooling our afternoon high temperatures a bit. Most of those high temperatures in the Colorado Springs area will top out in the lower 70s. Headed for a High Country hike? Plan on taking lots of water and sunscreen. Most mountain community temperatures will be in the 60s.

Warm and dry weather stays in place on Monday, Memorial Day. If you plan on outdoor memorial services, you can expect sunshine, light winds and temperatures in the 60s. Most locations will enjoy temperatures in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

The work week ahead will be mainly dry and Pleasant with daytime temperatures in the 70s and 80s. A couple passing weather systems will fire off a few afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday and Thursday.

Nick Carter

Nick is a fill-in meteorologist for KRDO.

