‘Prolific’ mail thief arrested in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (ECPSO) has arrested a man they are calling a "prolific" mail thief following an investigation into a year-long mail theft operation.

According to the EPCSO, 40-year-old Adam Turner was arrested on multiple felony charges related to the mail theft that targeted the Meridian Ranch and Woodmen Hills neighborhoods in El Paso County.

The sheriff's office said their investigation spanned from January 2023 to May 2024. During this time, detectives linked Turner to a "multitude" of thefts from community mailboxes in El Paso County and Parker, Colorado. Turner was identified as a suspect based on information from a victim.

During a search of Turner's home, detectives found stolen mail, makeshift mailbox keys, narcotics, cash, designer jewelry, luxury timepieces, and other stored boxed merchandise. Additionally, they discovered stolen license plates and vehicle registrations, firearms, and hundreds of tools and toolboxes.

The EPCSO said the number of items recovered from Turner's home was so large that it required a rental moving truck, two vans, and four tow trucks to transport everything to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Evidence Facility.

Turner was booked into the El Paso County Jail on 25 counts of money laundering, 25 counts of identify theft, and two counts of felony theft. He is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.