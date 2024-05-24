CPW ramping up enforcement on Lake Pueblo for holiday weekend

PUEBLO, Colo, (KRDO)- Colorado Parks and Wildlife is ramping up enforcement on Lake Pueblo this week. The agency increased its presence after a record number of deaths at the lake in recent years.

Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of boating season and on Lake Pueblo, you can expect to see more park rangers.

Rangers will be on the lake checking to see if people are following the safety rules. They will also be checking for boating under the influence. This comes after several deadly years on the waterways. In 2022, six people died on Lake Pueblo and changes were made the following year. Just one person died on the lake in 2023.

Park Rangers believe the decrease is because they ramped up boating safety programs. Now this year they're increasing the number of rangers and enforcement.

"This year we're doing more checks at the ramps. More rangers will be at the ramps, checking people, making sure that boats are seaworthy before they even get launched," Park Ranger Matthew Taylor said.

Rangers also encourage everyone who gets out on the water to always wear a life jacket.