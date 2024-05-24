Colorado governor to sign bills regulating funeral homes after discovery of 190 rotting bodies

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is set to sign two bills that will overhaul the state’s oversight of the funeral home industry. The bills, which Polis plans to sign Friday, follow a series of gruesome discoveries in Colorado, including 190 discomposing bodies in a funeral home, families being sent fake ashes and the sale of body parts. The cases put Colorado’s lax funeral home regulations on center stage and rocked hundreds of grieving families. The new laws bring Colorado in line with most other states. They require background checks for funeral home directors and routine inspections of facilities.

By JESSE BEDAYN Associated Press/Report for America

