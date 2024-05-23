State dinner honoring Kenya showcases country star Brad Paisley and gospel music

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is expecting up to 500 guests for the largest state dinner of his administration on Thursday night. The gathering in a pavilion erected on the South Lawn of the White House will honor Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife Rachel. First lady Jill Biden says the combination of country and gospel music for the entertainment was chosen because the Rutos are fans of both genres. Guests will dine on a scrumptious selection that includes smoked beef short ribs, poached lobster and chilled tomato soup.

