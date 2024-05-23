REMEMBERING A LEGACY: REV. WILLIAM ALEXANDER LAWSON

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

May 23, 2023 (Houston Style Magazine) — Houston Style Magazine proudly presents a heartfelt photo gallery capturing the poignant memorial service events honoring the esteemed Rev. William Alexander Lawson at Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church. A pillar of faith and community, Rev. Lawson’s legacy was celebrated through touching tributes, moving eulogies, and moments of reflection that brought together family, friends, and admirers from all walks of life. This gallery showcases the profound impact of Rev. Lawson’s life and work, offering a glimpse into the love and respect he inspired within the Houston community. Join us in remembering a remarkable leader whose spirit and dedication continue to guide and uplift.

