Preliminary autopsy reports suggest that 3-year-old Rocky Ford boy died in accidental drowning

ROCKY FORD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI) has released that the preliminary autopsy reports suggest a 3-year-old Rocky Ford boy, whose body was found in an irrigation canal Sunday, May 19, died from an accidental drowning.

3-year-old Amari Galan was reported missing Saturday, May 18, after he wandered away from his home in the 900 block of Washington Street in Rocky Ford.

The CBI issued an Endangered Missing Alert bulletin after he was last seen at 4 a.m. wearing only a diaper. Galan was reported to be a child with special needs.

Investigators from multiple agencies, including the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Rocky Ford Police (RPD), and the Otero County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) conducted a joint search that soon focused on the Catlin canal that runs directly behind the child's home.

Search and Rescue personnel searching the banks of the canal by foot, found the boy's body several miles downstream in the canal around 5 p.m. Sunday, May 19.

The CBI says that the Otero County Coroner Robert Fowler had an autopsy performed on Tuesday, May 21, 2024. Preliminary autopsy results are consistent with an accidental drowning.

This is an ongoing investigation and the final report will be submitted to the 16th Judicial District Attorney.