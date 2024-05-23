Phoebe Yara graduating without her twin sister Sara, killed by a hit-and-run driver

By Kristen Consillio

HONOLULU (KITV) — The class of 2024 has been busy at McKinley High School setting up for graduation this weekend. But as many kids are celebrating this huge milestone, for Phoebe Yara, it’s bittersweet.

Yara always thought she’d be walking alongside her sister Sara getting their diplomas on graduation day. But instead, she’ll be walking alone.

Sara was killed last year by a hit-and-run driver.

“It kind of hit home for her last night, you know, with her sharing just a little bit on how she felt not having her sister there to share this moment with her graduation,” said the twin’s mom Chevy Saniatan.

As time passes, Yara said the pain’s a little easier to bear, but in big moments like these all she wants is her loved one.

“Yeah always with me,” Yara said.

With Yara beginning a new chapter, “it’s hard for Phoebe I think trying to move on in life without her sister. Not having her here now it just feels empty,” Saniatan said.

But as she reaches for her diploma, she’ll be sharing it with her sister.

“That we did it, my accomplishments are hers,” Phoebe said. “Everything I do is for her.”

Finding strength amid great loss hasn’t been easy, but the family said Sara’s death is not in vain. The family’s fought for stricter driving laws and to raise awareness about pedestrian safety.

“Her accomplishment is one for her sister, saving more lives out there that we can make a difference in honor of Sara,” Saniatan added.

The family created a scholarship in honor of Sara who would’ve graduated on Sunday. As for Phoebe, she plans to attend Kapiolani Community College next.

