New law will ban Colorado drivers from using cell phones on the road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)- Listen up drivers. There's a new law banning Colorado drivers from using cell phones on the road. Colorado will join 27 other states that ban cell phone use while driving in some way starting next year.

State law currently prohibits a person under 18 years of age from using a phone when driving. Starting in January, all drivers will be prohibited from using them at all. Police will only give drivers a ticket if they're caught driving carelessly. If that happens, drivers will face a $75 fine and two points against their license.

Five years ago, Aaron Lujan and his family were involved in a car accident with a distracted driver. Lujan is glad to know there will be a new law to prevent distracted driving.

"This new law would definitely provide more protection because that driver may have been under more threat and maybe wouldn't have done what he did because he would have been fearful of the penalties of law," said Lujan.

"Showing that they're a threat to the road. Then I think that the law is a good idea, that other people should be safe from those folks who are posing a danger to others on the road and I believe the law make sense," Lugan said.