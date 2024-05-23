Man arrested for allegedly posting hate symbols on Pittsburgh synagogue now facing charges related to bomb making

By Patrick Damp

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was recently charged with vandalizing a Squirrel Hill synagogue is now facing new charges after chemicals that could be used to make bombs were found in his apartment.

According to police, William Murray’s landlord found the materials inside his apartment following his eviction.

On April 26, police and the bomb squad were called to the apartment in the 5000 block of Forbes Avenue due to suspicious powders being found inside the building.

Just a few days earlier, Murray had been evicted and his belongings were placed in the basement. The police were called because miscellaneous white powders had been found in bags among his belongings.

Police were able to identify the powders as sulfur powder, aluminum powder, potassium nitrate, and air float charcoal.

They said that some of those powders are “common explosive precursors.”

Also found in a box was a large amount of suspected ammonium nitrate, also an explosive precursor.

In total, police said they recovered 32 separate completed devices and safely destroyed them.

When interviewed by police, Murray claimed he was making fireworks.

He is now facing 34 criminal charges including possession of explosive or incendiary materials, causing or risking catastrophe, and multiple counts of making or possessing prohibited weapons.

