Court overturns suspension of Alex Jones’ lawyer in Sandy Hook case that led to $1.4B judgment

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — An appeals court has overturned a six-month suspension given to a Connecticut lawyer for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. Attorney Norman Pattis was suspended last year for improperly giving Jones’ other lawyers in Texas confidential documents. The documents included the medical records of relatives of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting. Pattis defended Jones against a lawsuit in Connecticut by Sandy Hook families that led to a $1.4 billion judgment against Jones for calling the shooting a hoax. Twenty students and six educators were killed. The Connecticut Appellate Court overturned the suspension Thursday and ordered a new hearing on possible sanctions. Pattis denied the misconduct claims.

