Colorado Springs Police Department investigating a shooting that left one person dead

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO13) -- A heavy police presence is along South Nevada Avenue, just north of I-25 this morning, Thursday, May 23.

Officers say they are investigating a shooting that happened just around 6 a.m.

Police initially got a call about an auto-pedestrian accident but when they got to the scene they found evidence of a shooting instead. They say one person was shot but they later died.

According to the Colorado Springs Traffic "X" account, Northbound South Nevada is closed north of I-25.

As of this morning, no suspect is in custody. This is a developing story as we work to gather more information.

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

