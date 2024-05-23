A’s hit 2 tying homers in late innings and score 5 runs in 11th to rally past Rockies 10-9

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Soderstrom drew a bases-loaded walk to cap a five-run 11th inning and the Oakland Athletics stunned the Colorado Rockies 10-9 in the rubber match of a three-game series. Oakland trailed 9-5 before Max Schuemann doubled home a run to start the winning rally. Abraham Toro followed with an RBI single, and JJ Bleday tied the score with a two-run homer. J.D. Davis and Daz Cameron also homered for the A’s, who overcame a pair of four-run deficits and sent the Rockies to their fifth loss in six games following a seven-game winning streak. Colorado starter Ryan Feltner pitched six scoreless innings and the Rockies took a 4-0 lead into the seventh but couldn’t close it out.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.