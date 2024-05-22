Thunderbirds arriving, tickets available for Air Force Academy graduation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Graduation season is here and the 2024 class of Air Force Academy (AFA) Cadets are almost ready for graduation.

Graduation will be held on May 30, 2024. More information on this year's ceremony can be found here.

The thunderbirds that will fly in this year's event will arrive at Peterson Space Force Base on May 28.

Free tickets are available for the graduation. A maximum of four tickets are available to each adult on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets cannot be mailed and there is no will-call at the stadium. Lost tickets cannot be replaced.

To pick up tickets, go to the Visit COS office at 515 S. Cascade Ave., Colorado Springs, or the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce at 166 Second St. in Monument.

The May 30 graduation ceremony begins at 9:30 a.m. and Falcon Stadium gates open at 6:30 a.m. Due to increased security and traffic deviations, early arrival is highly suggested. Stadium entry will not be permitted after the ceremony begins.