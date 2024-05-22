This ultra-lux, ultra-exclusive community in the desert is selling plots for up $50 million

By Leah Collins, CNN

(CNN) — Luxury real estate development company Discovery Land Company (DLC) has quietly launched a multi-million-dollar, ultra-luxury residential community in Dubai, where the most expensive plot of land will cost up to $50 million.

Called Discovery Dunes, the only way into the exclusive community is to be invited to

purchase one of the site’s 340 mansions, villas, or land plots – which together

span 600 acres (27 million square meters) of southern Dubai and sell for a

starting price of $7.5 million.

DLC members must undergo a scrutinous application process before being accepted

as a potential buyer. So far, the company says 60% of capacity has been purchased through word of mouth alone and residents are beginning to move into the community, which is in its final stages of construction.

Amenities include mountain biking, kite surfing, boarding, equestrian and racquet sports. The site will also boast a private championship golfing retreat, the first 18-hole golf course in the region crafted by world-class designer Tom Fazio.

The course, which will open next year, is exclusively for members and their guests,

situated against the backdrop of Dubai’s skyline, and will provide access to state-

of-the-art technology to give coaches and players real-time feedback on their

performance.

Discovery Dunes will be DLC’s debut ultra-luxury residency in the Middle East. The company currently operates 35 high-end residential communities globally.

“We believe that time spent with family and friends is the ultimate luxury,” said Mike Meldman, founder and chairman of DLC. “Discovery Dunes is a way to connect the people who matter most with the things that matter most.”

Customizable comfort

Perhaps the most coveted aspect of the exclusive community is its scope for customization. Members are given complete control over how they choose to personalize their villa, whether building a custom home with an architect overseen by DLC or working alongside the developers directly.

“The villas here at Discovery Dunes are extremely customized,” a representative of Discovery Land Company told CNN in an interview. “Residents can choose their façade and finishes in every single room. Some people want certain finishes from Italy or Brazil or Argentina – we are able to do all of it.”

Furnished villas are designed by award-winning, San Diego-based designers Olson Kundig – recently placed on the 2024 AD100 List for the most influential design and architectural firms. DLC is also collaborating with Killa Design from the UAE.

DLC added that it is “implementing as many initiatives as possible to respect our environment,” including an on-site farm and using graywater for the golf course.

From clubhouse to lakehouse

Members of Discovery Dunes are granted exclusive access to Discovery Downtown, a private Dubai members club located in Dubai’s extravagant Edition hotel, which neighbors the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa.

The club features a succession of well-stocked “comfort stations,” a restaurant, a media room for children’s entertainment, a small conference lounge and bar.

The developer has also completed work on its first on-site experience center, called “The Lakehouse” – a farm-to-table bar and restaurant that offers a variety

of lake-related recreational activities such as paddle boarding and swimming.

Discovery Dunes is the latest of DLC’s ’s planned projects in the region and across the globe, including new sites in Europe, Portugal and Central America.

