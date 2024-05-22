Egyptians held nearly a year over deadly shipwreck are released from Greek jail after case dismissed

NAFPLIO, Greece (AP) — A group of Egyptians jailed for nearly a year pending trial for a deadly shipwreck have been released from jail in southern Greece, a day after a Greek court threw out the case against them on grounds that it had no jurisdiction to try it. Nine Egyptians had been charged with being part of the crew of the Adriana, a massively overcrowded trawler that capsized and sank near Greece last June with an estimated 700 people on board while sailing from Libya to Italy. Only 104 people survived. The nine were accused of having caused the shipwreck.

By ELENA BECATOROS and DEREK GATOPOULOS Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.