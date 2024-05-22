Danish police temporarily ban the Bandidos motorcycle club, citing violence

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Danish police have issued a temporary ban on the Danish arm of the Bandidos motorcycle club, citing the group’s violent behavior. The head of Denmark’s National Special Crime Unit said Wednesday that the group’s activities and the behavior of its members pose a serious threat to citizens’ lives and safety. It means that group members cannot use their clubhouses, hold meetings or wear their insignias. Last month, Denmark’s government said it wants a court to formally dissolve the motorcycle club. Under the Danish Constitution, an organization that promotes or incites violence can be dissolved by court.

