Cheyenne Mountain Zoo welcomes two new Rocky Mountain Goat kids

Courtesy Cheyenne Mountain Zoo
today at 3:17 PM
Published 3:30 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced Wednesday that they have welcomed two new Rocky Mountain Goat kids to their zoo family.

The twins were born to goat mom Lena last weekend on Sunday, May 19.

According to the zoo, both goat kids were on their hooves within minutes of being born and have nursed and continue to bond well with their mom, who is moonlighting as a jungle gym.

The zoo said because both kids are nursing and bonding well with their mother Lena, staff have not intervened to determine the weight and sex of the newborns. According to zoo tradition, the kids will get names after 30 days.

For more information, visit the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

