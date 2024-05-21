Soggy Tuesday ahead

TODAY: With a trough of low pressure settling in over Colorado, moisture will be on the increase across the state which will increase the potential for statewide showers and thunderstorms. The potential for severe weather looks low, but there could be some heavy rain and small hail associated with some of the stronger cells. Temperatures will be noticeably cooler with highs getting into the 60s and 70s.

EXTENDED: Our upper level system will move just north of Colorado on Wednesday which will keep a chance for storms in the forecast before we dry out on Thursday. Another system begins to impact us by late in the week which will unfortunately increase the potential for storms heading into this Memorial Weekend. At this point, it appears that Saturday afternoon will bring the highest potential for numerous and possibly strong storms, but you can expect at least scattered storms each day through Monday.