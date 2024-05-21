Pueblo celebrates Emergency Medical Services Week

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - This week, Pueblo is celebrating Emergency Medical Services (EMS) week.

The National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) said it's a week to recognize the contributions of paramedics, EMTs, 911 dispatchers, and other first responders who demonstrate unwavering courage.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of National EMS Week, according to NAEMT.

On Tuesday, Pueblo Community College (PCC) hosted a lunch to bring all first responders in Pueblo together and to show their appreciation for their service.

Local first responders like the fire department, paramedics, and EMTs are tasked with arguably one of the hardest jobs, saving lives. They're all almost constantly put in very stressful situations.

The PCC came to the EMS building in Pueblo to cook a homemade meal for all of the first responders. One local firefighter said he is thankful people care about the work they do in the community.

"It's nice to be recognized by them. It's nice to recognize our partners, especially. I know that we here in Pueblo, we talk about our our partnerships, the unity that we have between our first responders, our agreements and so it's nice to get together and share that time and get to hear the stories, have lunch, talk to some people we haven't seen in a while," said Tim Trujillo with the Pueblo Fire Department.

This is just the start of EMS week. On Thursday, lifesaving awards will be handed out to some of our local medical professionals who have saved lives in the field.