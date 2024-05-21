Pueblo Humane Society is in need of more funds after witnessing an influx of animal intakes

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -An increase in abandoned and surrendered animals is leaving the Humane Society of the Pike Peak Region (HSPPR) in a pinch. Leaders at the Pueblo branch say they're dealing with a 17 percent increase in animals being dropped off.

The Humane Society is asking the Pueblo City Council for a little more than a quarter of a million dollars in funding. They say while inflation is part of the rise of animals being left at the shelter it's also a shortage of veterinarians in Pueblo that's creating the problem too.

Since 2020 HSPPR has seen an 87 percent increase in animals getting dropped off at the shelter.

"We're seeing about 1000 animals more each year, which is equating to a considerable increase," said Duane Adams, CEO and President of HSPPR in Pueblo.

Adams believes the biggest reason for the increase is because there aren't enough vets—especially, vets who can spay and neuter dogs and cats.

"The way to combat this is to spay and neuter and, you know, accessible city to spay-neuter in the Pueblo community is very challenging right now. There is a shortage of veterinarians in the community. They're just really nonexistent down there," said Adams.

They're increasing their resources for spay and neuter clinics. But in the meantime, the Humane Society is asking the City of Pueblo for an extra 252,000 for next year to keep up with all of the extra animals.

"We contract with the City and County of Pueblo to operate the shelter in Pueblo and that contract establishes a base amount which was established in 2023 and then has a built-in escalation of 3 percent per year during the terms of the three-year contract. That did not account for any increase in services or increase in animals coming to this shelter," said Adams.

By next week the Pueblo City Council should make the decision to approve or deny the funding request from the Humane Society.

If you would like to adopt an animal, click here.