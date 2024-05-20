Mother graduates from Bennett College at the age of 60, she says it’s never too late to live your dreams

By Star Connor

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (WXII) — It’s graduation season, but for one college grad at Bennett college, this weekend is extra special.

Melissa Gray has always wanted to earn her college degree, and at 60 years old, she decided it was time.

“I love engaging, I love being able to uplift and encourage others to seek their dreams no matter what they are, and no matter how old they are,” Gray said.

Gray, who’s not your typical student, is finally graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Social Work.

“I couldn’t see sitting down at 60. There’s so much more that needs to be done in our society and I want to be a part of that,” Gray said.

The mother of 4 said she was inspired to pursue her dreams after a long battle with drug addiction.

“I’ve been clean 29 years. Recovery has made it possible for me to wake up those lost dreams,” the graduate said.

Gray said walking across the stage will be bittersweet because she will be walking to honor her late son, Dominque who died in a tragic car accident in 2006.

“This is not just for me, it’s for him. I’m taking this walk of faith for him and for those other three beautiful children that I have that are now adults and letting them know the sky is the limit. I don’t ever want them to stop dreaming at any age,” she explained.

After 4 years on campus, this class of 2024 graduate has a message for those out there still hoping to reach their own goals.

“Don’t ever let the fear of failure stop you from living your dreams. It’s not a failure, it’s just an absence you take for a moment and then you regroup and restart. You regain, and then you win,” Gray said.

“Never forget that you are worthy of anything you feel deemed to do in your life. We were all chosen to do something special. You just have to find out what your special is,” she finished.

Gray said her goal is to specialize in substance abuse and therapy for veterans. She said she plans on getting her Master’s Degree from Walden University.

