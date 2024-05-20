Colorado Springs is considered a childcare desert and the need rises during the summer

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- New Federal data shows Colorado Springs is one of the top cities struggling with a childcare shortage, and during the summer months, the need for childcare only increases.

"So when those schoolagers come out into the, you know, the world in the summer, they need care," said Heidi Mather, Owner of Heidi Childcare Center.

According to joint initiatives for youth and families, there are about 45,000 kids ages 0-5 years old in El Paso County that need child care. But the county only has a little over 17,000 spots for childcare.

"So I'm seeing a lot of people posting on social media groups, getting a lot of phone calls. The problem is typically we don't have the slots because they're filled with infants and toddlers," said Mather.

Mather owns and runs a childcare facility on 7th Street in Colorado Springs. She said right now, parents are having to get creative and look at other alternatives like private nannies or family members to take care of their kids.

"I feel bad for them because they have to work, right? So they need childcare and they need and they want somebody reputable. Licensed childcare is expensive. So they might not be used to incurring that cost," said Mather.

Mather adds it's more difficult and expensive than ever before to run a daycare.

"So they make things more stringent and expensive for childcare providers. And so a lot of people are leaving the field, whether they're just getting older and tired or, you know, whether they don't want to jump through the hoops of licensing regulations."

Whether you get licensed or in-home care, experts do recommend people run a background check before hiring anyone to take care of their children.