Both lanes of south Nevada Ave closed after motel fire in south Colorado Springs

UPDATE: Colorado Springs Fire says both lanes of south Nevada Ave. are closed between Arvada and Brookside as they investigate the cause of a fire at a local motel. CSFD reports the fire is now out. They worked to extinguish the flames in around thirty minutes at the business south of downtown.

PREVIOUS ARTICLE:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to extinguish a motel fire in south Colorado Springs.

Details are limited, but CSFD says it's burning at 1420 S Nevada Ave, near a Maggie's Farm medical marijuana store.

At 5:24 P.M. CSFD said firefighters were making an interior fire attack as flames were coming through the roof of the motel.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.