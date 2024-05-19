Both lanes of south Nevada Ave closed after motel fire in south Colorado Springs
UPDATE: Colorado Springs Fire says both lanes of south Nevada Ave. are closed between Arvada and Brookside as they investigate the cause of a fire at a local motel. CSFD reports the fire is now out. They worked to extinguish the flames in around thirty minutes at the business south of downtown.
PREVIOUS ARTICLE:
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is working to extinguish a motel fire in south Colorado Springs.
Details are limited, but CSFD says it's burning at 1420 S Nevada Ave, near a Maggie's Farm medical marijuana store.
At 5:24 P.M. CSFD said firefighters were making an interior fire attack as flames were coming through the roof of the motel.
This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.