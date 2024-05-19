A Fine End to our Weekend with Lots of Sunshine

There's plenty of sunshine in our day today, and that will ensure afternoon temperatures near the 80 degree mark for Colorado Springs. We're even expecting high temperatures in the mid 80s for Pueblo, and a gorgeous day for the High Country as well.

We are tracking a weather system that's going to creep down over Central Wyoming on Monday afternoon. That system will fire off a few showers later tomorrow, and as it drifts further south we'll see some afternoon storms for the Palmer Divide and Eastern Plains on Tuesday.

But this is expected and these storms bring beneficial moisture to the area, and the timing is great for a change since most of the midweek rains will be gone by Friday.

It's a bit early to talk about what kind of weather Memorial Day will bring, but indications so far point to more sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

Wear sunscreen and stay hydrated today. It's going to be a fine day.