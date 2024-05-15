Motorcyclist dies after being ejected from their bike in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist has died after being ejected from their bike. It happened around 8:30 last night, May 15, at Milton E. Proby Parkway and Academy Boulevard just a few blocks down from Deerfield Park.

That’s where the Colorado Springs Police Department found the victim dead at the scene. Officials say they were headed westbound on Milton E. Proby but failed to navigate the curve to head south on Academy Blvd.

That’s when they hit a guard rail, initial investigation is pointing at speed as a factor in the crash. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.