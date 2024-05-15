Skip to Content
News

Motorcyclist dies after being ejected from their bike in Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
Published 5:15 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A motorcyclist has died after being ejected from their bike. It happened around 8:30 last night, May 15, at Milton E. Proby Parkway and Academy Boulevard just a few blocks down from Deerfield Park.

 That’s where the Colorado Springs Police Department found the victim dead at the scene. Officials say they were headed westbound on Milton E. Proby but failed to navigate the curve to head south on Academy Blvd.

That’s when they hit a guard rail, initial investigation is pointing at speed as a factor in the crash. This is a developing story that we will update when more information is available.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Ty Evans

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content