Deadly motorcycle accidents are down across Colorado according to a new report

KRDO
By
Published 5:49 AM

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Deadly motorcycle accidents are on the decline here in Colorado. In 2023 Colorado State Patrol (CSP) reported a 36% drop in the number of incidents involving an impaired driver. 

Motorcyclists face a higher risk of serious injuries or death when they are involved in a crash. According to the National Traffic Safety Administration, riders account for 14% of all crash-related deaths in the U.S. while only making up 3.5% of motorists on the road. 

While Colorado is, thankfully, heading in the right direction here C.S.P is reminding drivers to help keep our motorcyclists safe. 

Ty Evans

