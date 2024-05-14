Former NFL coach Jon Gruden loses Nevada high court ruling in NFL emails lawsuit
By KEN RITTER
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL coach Jon Gruden has lost a Nevada Supreme Court ruling in a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit he filed against the league after he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. But his lawyer said Tuesday he will appeal to the full seven-member court. A three-justice panel split 2-1, saying the league can force the civil case out of state court and into private arbitration that might be overseen by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. A league attorney declined to comment on the ruling. Gruden’s lawsuit accuses the league of forcing him into resigning from the Raiders by leaking racist, sexist and homophobic emails that he sent years earlier, when he was an ESPN analyst.