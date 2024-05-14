Former NFL coach Jon Gruden loses Nevada high court ruling in NFL emails lawsuit

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Former NFL coach Jon Gruden has lost a Nevada Supreme Court ruling in a contract interference and conspiracy lawsuit he filed against the league after he resigned from the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021. But his lawyer said Tuesday he will appeal to the full seven-member court. A three-justice panel split 2-1, saying the league can force the civil case out of state court and into private arbitration that might be overseen by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. A league attorney declined to comment on the ruling. Gruden’s lawsuit accuses the league of forcing him into resigning from the Raiders by leaking racist, sexist and homophobic emails that he sent years earlier, when he was an ESPN analyst.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.