Cheyenne Mountain vs Northfield
The Cheyenne Mountain lacrosse team's amazing season came to an end in the 4A state quarterfinal.
The Red-Tailed Hawks fell to Northfield, 10-8, ending their season.
The Cheyenne Mountain lacrosse team's amazing season came to an end in the 4A state quarterfinal.
The Red-Tailed Hawks fell to Northfield, 10-8, ending their season.
KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.