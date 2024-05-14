Skip to Content
Cheyenne Mountain vs Northfield

By
New
Published 11:41 PM

The Cheyenne Mountain lacrosse team's amazing season came to an end in the 4A state quarterfinal.

The Red-Tailed Hawks fell to Northfield, 10-8, ending their season.

Danny Mata

