Canon City police reminds pet owners not to leave pets unattended in cars as summer arrives

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is reminding pet owners that cars can heat up quickly as summer weather arrives.

CCPD says that even with the vehicle windows cracked and a shade in the windshield, the vehicle will experience extreme temperatures that are harmful to dogs or other pets.

If you are going to travel with your pet, make plans to keep your furry friends cool. Leave the air conditioning on with a responsible adult in the vehicle.

Surprisingly, even in a short time, a vehicle interior can heat up quickly!