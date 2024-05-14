Skip to Content
News

Canon City police reminds pet owners not to leave pets unattended in cars as summer arrives

KRDO
By
New
Published 3:36 PM

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Canon City Police Department (CCPD) is reminding pet owners that cars can heat up quickly as summer weather arrives.

CCPD says that even with the vehicle windows cracked and a shade in the windshield, the vehicle will experience extreme temperatures that are harmful to dogs or other pets.

If you are going to travel with your pet, make plans to keep your furry friends cool. Leave the air conditioning on with a responsible adult in the vehicle.

Surprisingly, even in a short time, a vehicle interior can heat up quickly!

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is the Digital Content Director for KRDO NewsChannel 13 Learn more about her here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content