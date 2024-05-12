Multiple people sent to the hospital after traffic accident in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on the scene of traffic accident where involving multiple cars.

CSFD was dispatched to a two-car crash at the 200 Bl of Circle Dr. just before 5 P.M. Sunday evening. Our KRDO13 crew on scene is told the accident is a result of a head-on collision between a large SUV traveling north bound on Circle Dr. and a smaller SUV traveling south bound.

People from both cars have been taken to the hospital to be treated for their injuries. CSFD worked to extricate at least one person from a car on scene.

CSFD asks people who may be traveling in the area to avoid it while they continue to work.