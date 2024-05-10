Sam Rubin, beloved LA entertainment anchor and interviewer, dies at 64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Entertainment broadcaster Sam Rubin has died at age 64. The Los Angeles news station KTLA says in a statement that its beloved anchor and reporter died on Friday. No cause was released. Rubin had worked for the station since 1991 and was on a first-name basis with Hollywood’s top stars. He conducted upbeat live interviews with actors and musicians from behind the anchor desk and was a mainstay at premiere red carpets and movie junkets. His final interview was with Jane Seymour on Thursday. She joined Tom Hanks, Viola Davis, Ben Stiller, Kiefer Sutherland, Octavia Spencer other Hollywood figures in mourning Rubin on social media.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.