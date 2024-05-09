Skip to Content
New art installation at Colorado Springs Airport honors 144 WWll Colorado soldiers

today at 3:48 PM
Published 6:01 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO)--The Colorado Springs Airport is honoring Colorado veterans of World War II with a moving tribute. It's called "The Wall of Heroes. " 

The new art installation is meant to honor 144 US soldiers from Colorado who gave their lives during World War II. 

Now when people walk up to the second floor at the Colorado Springs Airport they will be able to see the 144 white and gold ribbons. Each of the ribbons is labeled with the hero's name and rank on them. Jamie Grandy is one of the two artists who created the piece. She said it took about four months to gather all the information they needed about the heroes. And once they had that, Grandy said it took them about two weeks to create. 

"It was pretty fiddly. There was a lot of measuring and trying again to get them all the same size. Many people have very long names, so that was a little harder, but it was a pretty basic design. But the execution was a little bit impressive," said Jaime Grande, with the Colorado Springs Chorale.

Grandy said to be able to present something like this to an airport that helps transport thousands of military men and women every year is a true privilege. 

Andrea Herrera

