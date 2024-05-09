Local leaders are meeting today to discuss childcare options in Southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Pikes Peak United Way is bringing community leaders together today to discuss the shortage of childcare options throughout our region. The event is called the 'Family-Friendly City Summit' and it comes in light of data from El Paso County’s Early Childhood Council.

They say of the nearly 47,000 children in our county around 17,000 are in early education child care programs. An additional 16,000 childcare spots are needed to meet the needs of families. They add another one of the struggles is the current workforce crisis.

Today, May 9, leaders like Mayor Yemi Mobolade, along with childhood professionals and other elected officials will all be gathering at the Penrose House Pavilion to discuss solutions.