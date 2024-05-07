New lawsuit claims sexual harassment in local baseball team’s clubhouse

By Chad Mills

Click here for updates on this story

DUNEDIN, Florida (WFTS) — For most of his life, Andy Stein wanted a job in professional baseball. Last year, he thought he had found the perfect one in Dunedin.

“An opportunity was available with the Toronto Blue Jays organization, and I jumped on it,” Stein said. “It was seemingly a perfect fit.”

Stein worked as a clubhouse manager for the Dunedin Blue Jays, a single-A minor league team for Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays.

“I was the go-to guy. Whatever the players needed — the coaches needed,” Stein explained.

According to Stein, things changed shortly into his stint with the team because — as a new lawsuit claims — he was “subjected to unwelcome and pervasive sexual harassment” from a front office manager.

“How confident are you that what you experienced was harassment that rose to the level of being fireable?” ABC Action News asked Stein.

Stein worked as a clubhouse manager for the Dunedin Blue Jays, a single-A minor league team for Major League Baseball’s Toronto Blue Jays.

“I was the go-to guy. Whatever the players needed — the coaches needed,” Stein explained.

According to Stein, things changed shortly into his stint with the team because — as a new lawsuit claims — he was “subjected to unwelcome and pervasive sexual harassment” from a front office manager.

“How confident are you that what you experienced was harassment that rose to the level of being fireable?” ABC Action News asked Stein.

Stein, however, said he is “100% confident” he was fired for reporting the harassment.

He also said the assertion that he is “toxic” has “blacklisted” him from landing other baseball jobs since his firing.

“He wants to continue working in the major leagues. He wants to make sure that no one else suffers this sexual misconduct in the workplace, and really, that’s the main focus of the case,” explained Stein’s attorney, Jay Lechner.

Lechner said he is ready to fight for Stein in court if that’s required. He also said multiple witnesses are prepared to take the stand.

“So many people have reached out already,” he said.

The manager alleged to have done the harassment is still with the team, according to its website. He did not provide a comment when contacted by ABC Action News.

The Toronto Blue Jays did not release an official statement but said it does not comment on unresolved legal matters.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.