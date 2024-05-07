CSU continues working overnight to restore power to residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The lights are back on for most in Colorado Springs after an intense windstorm on Monday.

On Tuesday afternoon, around 150 residents were still without power in southwest Colorado Springs.

Monday's strong winds didn't just create damage across the Pikes Peak Region but also knocked out power for nearly 7,000 homes and businesses.

Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) crews are working overnight to get the lights back on for everyone.

"With the winds dying down, we've been able to deploy our bucket trucks, making our response very effective," said Jennifer Alecci with Colorado Springs Utilities.

Currently, they are prioritizing two areas and those are the Skyway Boulevard area and Crystal Park.

"Skyway Elementary School continues to remain without power. We have doubled efforts at this location and have added a second crew and we are optimistic that power will be restored by tomorrow morning," added Alecci.

Colorado Springs Utilities leaders mention the safety of their employees is top priority, and they've had to adjust with winds reaching 80 miles per hour.

"Our bucket trucks can operate in up to 35 miles per hour winds and our crews are always monitoring that to ensure the safety of our crews. And so with the weather conditions, we're predicting for the rest of the day, we should be able to remain working," said Alecci.