Colorado Springs musician thanks community for their support in recouping stolen gear

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A car break-in has stopped the music for a Colorado Springs musician.

Joshua Lanier said for him, performing isn't just a hobby, it's actually a big part of his income. After someone broke into his vehicle and stole his equipment, his family is struggling to make ends meet. It happened Tuesday night when Lanier was singing at a show in Denver.

"We were just coming out to the car after the show and the people next to us they go, 'Man it sure looks like your windows are smashed out,'" said Lanier.

Josh said once he in his wife opened the trunk of the car, they realized the thieves had taken a lot of his gear

"My microphones and my in-ear monitors that I used for performing were in the back and someone snagged them," said Lanier.

The ordeal has cost Lanier about 1,500 dollars in equipment and around 600 in window repairs.

"It's, it's not just a passion, but it is a secondary job for me as well. So, um, it, yeah, I use this equipment on literally almost every weekend. Almost every weekend," said Lanier.

Three days after the robbery Lanier is still trying to figure out how to make things work without his gear. Especially since he has a performance Saturday night.

"There's other mics I can use, but I if you've ever seen me, I'm very agile. I'm all over the place. I'm out in the crowd, I'm jumping around, you know, and just being on a cord just doesn't work for me very well," added Lanier.

After hearing his story, the community is stepping up and donating to Lanier's online fundraiser. So far, more than 40 people have donated.

"It feels amazing. You know, like I said, our lives are touched in music, you know, and I just feel glad that I felt like maybe I've touched some lives and a lot of people touched mine too," said Lanier.

If you want to help him during this time, you can visit this direct link.