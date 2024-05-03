Arizona GOP wins state high court appeal of sanctions for 2020 election challenge

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has reversed lower court rulings that held the Arizona Republican Party responsible for more than $27,000 in sanctions and attorney fees resulting from a challenge of the results of the 2020 election. The unanimous high court ruling issued Thursday called sanctions in election challenges a danger to the rule of law. The Arizona GOP hailed the decision, saying it shows that raising questions about election laws is a legitimate use of the courts. The case stemmed from a lawsuit alleging that Maricopa County improperly conducted a required hand-count of the accuracy of ballots from samples of votes cast at centers open to all county voters, not from precincts.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.