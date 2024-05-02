Skip to Content
Mild with spotty showers this afternoon

today at 9:03 AM
Published 8:55 AM

TODAY: Sunny to partly cloudy and mild this afternoon with highs in the 60s and 70s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight. Morning lows Friday will dip into the upper-30s and low-40s.

EXTENDED: Slightly warmer Friday afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. A few stronger thunderstorms will be possible across far eastern Colorado.

Temperatures continue to see saw... just a bit cooler Saturday with warming temperatures Sunday afternoon before yet another upper level system pushes a cold front across the area on Monday. 

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

