Sunny and mild with a spotty shower possible

Published 7:36 AM

Temperatures see saw the next few days... with just a small chance for showers and storms.

TODAY: Mainly sunny skies and mild this afternoon with highs in the 70s and 80s. Any spotty showers would not sprout until after the lunch-hour. 

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cool overnight with morning lows dipping into the upper-30s and low-40s. 

EXTENDED: Shower and thunderstorm chances remain low for Thursday and Friday. Highs fluctuate slightly with highs in the 60s and 70s Friday and Saturday. Sunday will feature warmer temps in the 70s and 80s.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

