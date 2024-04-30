CSU Pueblo students stand in solidarity with other universities over Gaza-Israel war

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Pro-Palestine protests continue to break out on campuses across the country and now here in southern Colorado.

Students are calling for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

This afternoon at UNC-Chapel Hill, tensions turned violent as protesters clashed with law enforcement and the massive protests at Columbia University continued, as students barricaded campus buildings.

Here in Colorado, students at CSU Pueblo are gathering to demand the university cut all possible connections to Israel.

This afternoon was a short and peaceful demonstration, with the students of CSU Pueblo showing solidarity with schools in protest across the country.

They're asking CSU Pueblo, to cut ties with companies or institutions that work with Israel.

A few dozen students, current and former, demonstrated for just over two hours at the Fountain Plaza while a handful of organizers, performed indigenous music and chants, wanting to show love, and citing their own cultures, as ones that dealt with oppression, and resistance, as a way to empathize with those suffering.

Students are also demanding the school stop facilitating business internships with companies like Lockheed Martin, and Northrup Grumann, who help supply Israel's military.

Students say they were upset to see law enforcement watching from the roof of a building.

CSU-Pueblo sent out the following statement regarding the protest on campus.

Dear CSU Pueblo Students, Faculty, Staff, and University Partners, We would like to make our campus community aware of a free speech activity happening right now at the Fountain Plaza. As an institution of higher education, CSU Pueblo is committed to promoting open dialogue, free expression, and the exchange of diverse perspectives within our university community. You can see our Free Speech and Peaceful Assembly Policy here: https://www.csupueblo.edu/freedom-of-speech/, which contains content-neutral time, place, and manner guidelines that all people engaging in First Amendment activities on the CSU Pueblo campus are required to follow. All guests and members of the CSU Pueblo community are encouraged to participate in any activity respectfully and responsibly. We remind everyone to uphold the values of tolerance, inclusivity, and mutual respect at all times. The following resources are available for students, faculty, and staff: 1. CSU Pueblo Counseling Center, 24-hour assistance available: 719-549-2838 2. CSU Pueblo Employees: Colorado State Employee Assistance Program: https://cseap.colorado.gov/ 3. If you are concerned about a fellow ThunderWolf, learn how you can refer them to our PACK Cares Team: https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?CSUPueblo&layout_id=91 To report concerns of Bias Incidents, Harassment, Discrimination, or Gender-Based Violence, contact the University's Office of Institutional Equity. Individuals can use this form to report a concern about conduct that has been directed to toward them or conduct directed towards someone else: https://cm.maxient.com/reportingform.php?CSUPueblo&layout_id=91 Take care of one another, Pack. CSU Pueblo Public Information

KRDO13 reached back out to CSU-Pueblo with specific questions, about finances and those students' claims of supporting those companies that work with Israel, and we are still waiting for a response.