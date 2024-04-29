Pueblo mother continues search for answers nearly 2 years after her daughter’s death

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Pueblo mother is still searching for answers nearly two years after her daughter was killed inside their family home.

Tanya Perkins said her 13-year-old Haley was a very bright, young soul. She was family-oriented and was always willing to help others. Now, approaching two years since her daughter's death, Tanya continues to demand justice for the senseless killing.

A grim discovery was made on June 27th, 2022, when 13-year-old Hailey Perkins was found dead on her bedroom floor days before her 14th birthday. Tanya Perkins said the night before Hailey was murdered, she stayed in Pueblo instead of going with her mother to work in Colorado Springs.

"My last text message from Hailey was about 5:51, just telling me that she is sorry she didn't go and she loved me and I told her I understood that she wanted to make money," said Tanya.

After that, Tanya never heard from Hailey again. The next day, her ex-husband called letting her know their oldest son had found Hailey dead in her bedroom.

"Brayden said Hailey was on the floor, kind of like in a fetal position in front of her, maybe like at the foot of her bed but in front of her closet doors and he kind of like pushed her with his foot and he said Hailey, stop, stop playing. He said then he went to grab her and he noticed that she was iced cold and blue," said Tanya.

An autopsy report shows Hailey died from a gunshot to the back of her head.

"I'm so freaking broke inside. I tried to move on, or not even try to get you to do it every day. I'm just like, I mean if anything even remotely good, I think that she should be here, too," added Tanya.

Tanya adds she will not rest until her daughter's case is solved.

"It's 21 months later. That doesn't make any sense. I get everybody's backed up. What I don't understand is having so much evidence in this case and just letting people walk. Now, if I'm wrong and you know, they got a bigger picture going on then please help me see that."

The Pueblo County Sheriff's office said they are still actively investigating Hailey's case and continue to consider it a high priority.