Colorado Bureau of Investigations releases cause of death for Suzanne Morphew

SALIDA, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) released a statement saying that the agencies investigating the Suzanne Morphew case are aware the autopsy report of Suzanne is now complete.

The CBI says that her death is determined to be “Homicide by undetermined means in the setting of butorphanol, azaperone, and medetomidine intoxication.”

“The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and our law enforcement partners understand and appreciate the public interest surrounding this case, said CBI Director Chris Schaefer. “The investigative team assembled to work this case continues to follow the evidence and only the evidence as we seek justice for Suzanne’s death.”

Morphew first disappeared on May 10, 2020. The reporting party, a neighbor, said 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew had gone for a bike ride and failed to return home. A search began immediately.

Her remains were found in Moffat County on Sept. 22, 2023.

The CBI says that Suzanne’s remains were found near the town of Moffat in Saguache County. Saguache County is in the 12th Judicial District. The investigative team will continue to consult with Twelfth Judicial District Attorney Anne Kelly.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Morphew Tip Line Phone at 719-312-7530 or the Morphew Tip Line Email: cdps_suzannemorphew_tipline@state.co.us

For a detailed timeline of the case up to her remains being identified, click here.