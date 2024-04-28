Skip to Content
Colorado Springs Fire investigator requested after fire engulfs townhome in Old Colorado City

Colorado Springs Fire Department
By
today at 9:39 PM
Published 9:37 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Fire (CSFD) now has a fire at a townhome in Old Colorado City under control. Firefighters say they were immediately met with flames coming from the townhome when they responded on Sunday evening.

Their response began a little before 9 P.M. at 2711 W Pikes Peak Ave, and quickly a second alarm was ordered to help fight the fire. Our KRDO13 crew on scene reports seeing 10 fire trucks on scene and reports seeing firefighters rescuing a brown dog from the townhome.

CSFD says one of their fire investigators has been requested to determine how it was started. It's unclear how many people may be displaced from the fire.

