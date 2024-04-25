Pueblo PD attempting to ID two people in connection with April 7 shooting on Elm Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On April 7, 2024, 27-year-old Dominic Adams was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Elm Street in Pueblo.

The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is now asking the community to help identify two people, a man and a woman, who were spotted on a security camera in the area at the time of the incident.

See the security camera video here.

The PPD has 19-year-old Gabriel Joseph Santiago in connection with the homicide. He was taken into custody on April 16.

The PPD did not say if these people are also suspects in the homicide, just that they are trying to identify them.

If you can identify who these individuals are, you are asked to call the PPD at 719-320-6006 or if you would like to remain anonymous, call Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or submit a tip at http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.